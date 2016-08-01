The Deep State Is Doing Everything In Their Power To Remove Trump:Stephen Lendman

Today's Guest: Stephen Lendman
Trump can't even stop the Bundys FROM GETTING TORTURED.. stop the false paradigm that TRUMP is for conservative values. Communists vs Fascist and the people's freedom gets squashed by big mommy or big daddy either way .. WAKE UP! Government is not the solution it is the problem - REAGAN!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment