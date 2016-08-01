The Deep State and the Donald | David Stockman

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

 David Stockman on what the generals, think tank experts, and ex-National Security Council types won't tell you. Presented at the Mises Institute's symposium with Ron Paul: "War and Peace in the Age of Trump". Recorded on 8 April 2017 in Lake Jackson, Texas. Includes an introduction by Jeff Deist.







