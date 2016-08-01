The Central Bank Signals That It's On Track To Bring The Entire System Down
Puerto Rico declares bankruptcy, the restructuring is larger than Detroit. EU blackmails any country that wants to leave the EU, now they want 100 billion euros. ADP employment declines. US auto sales decline as there are more delinquencies among the American people. The debt debacle is not even being talked about. Insiders are selling stocks at a record pace, do they know something we don't. The Fed explains why the economy is still doing well, the recent numbers are just transitional, the push for the collapse is on and most likely they will raise rates in June.
Posted by Bob Chapman
