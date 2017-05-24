The Biggest Heist in History: G. Edward Griffin & Pastor David Lankford
Wednesday May 24, 2017
7:00pm EDT Join premiere father/son investigative team, Douglas J Hagmann and Joe Hagmann for a full hour of news, analysis and commentary live from the Hagmann Studio in Northwest Pennsylvania.
8:00pm EDT Welcome return guest G. Edward Griffin.
G. EDWARD GRIFFIN
is a writer, documentary film producer, and Founder of Freedom Force International. Listed in Who’s Who in America, he is well known because of his talent for researching difficult topics and presenting them in clear terms that all can understand.
He has dealt with such diverse subjects as archaeology and ancient Earth history, the Federal Reserve System and international banking, terrorism, internal subversion, the history of taxation, U.S. foreign policy, the science and politics of cancer therapy, the Supreme Court, and the United Nations.
His better-known works include The Creature from Jekyll Island, World without Cancer, The Discovery of Noah’s Ark, Moles in High Places, The Open Gates of Troy, No Place to Hide, The Capitalist Conspiracy, More Deadly than War, The Grand Design, The Great Prison Break, and The Fearful Master.
Ed is a graduate of the University of Michigan where he majored in speech and communications. He is a recipient of the coveted Telly Award for excellence in television production, the creator of the Reality Zone Audio Archives, Publisher of Need to Know News, and is President of American Media, a publishing and video production company in Southern California.
He has served on the board of directors of The National Health Federation and The International Association of Cancer Victors and Friends and is Founder and President of The Cancer Cure Foundation. He is the founder of The Coalition for Visible Ballots, a grassroots organization for the elimination of vote fraud made possible by electronic voting systems. He is the Founder and Chairman of Freedom Force International.
9:00pmEDTPastor David Lankford. straps on his Biblical Battle Rattle.Pastor Lankford is the founder of the Voice of Evangelism and the official pastor at Team Hagmann.
David Lankford is a servant of the Lord, scriptorian, dynamic preacher and excellent speaker. He is the host of “The Voice of Evangelism,” an international radio program and available for revivals, crusades, mission trips and can fill in for pastors on the weekend if they need to be away.
Before his recent resignation as pastor of The Derita Church of God, in Charlotte, North Carolina where he served for over 15 years he held the office of State Evangelist for 7 years.
