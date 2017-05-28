The Alex Jones Show (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Sunday 5/28/17: Today's News & Roger Stone: Trump Shakeup
Date: Sunday May 28, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, May 28 - Hillary Urges Impeachment, Fox Coup & Trump Shakeup: Trump goes on a tirade against the enemy fake news media, as the leftist establishment continues its subversive efforts. Also, Hillary's name is again tossed around as a potential presidential candidate, as she re-emerges from the woods calling for Trump's impeachment. And is Fox News host Sean Hannity's job in jeopardy? We'll break down the latest and take your calls during this worldwide transmission.
Posted by Bob Chapman
