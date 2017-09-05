The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Tuesday 5/9/17: Gavin McInnes
Date: Tuesday May 09, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, May 9: US To Nuke Russia? - A Russian Lieutenant General recently claimed the US is surrounding Russia and China with missile defense systems in order to launch a “sudden nuclear strike” and prevent any retaliation. Co-founder of Vice Media, Gavin McInnes and political commentator Mark Dice join today's broadcast to discuss SJWs, fake news and media censorship. We'll take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
