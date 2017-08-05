The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Monday 5/8/17: Jack Posobiec
Date: Monday May 08, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Monday, May 8: Record Number of “Invalid” Ballots - We discuss the aftermath of the French election and how the establishment media is now claiming there was a “record number of blank and invalid ballots,” which indicates the globalists stole the election to save the EU. In US news, Trump insider Roger Stone starts naming the names of those attempting to derail President Trump from inside DC. And activist Jack Posobiec breaks down other developments. Tune in!
