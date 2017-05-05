The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Friday 5/5/17: French Election Analysis
Date: Friday May 05, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
On this Friday, May 5 transmission of the Alex Jones Show, the House passes an Obamacare repeal and replace bill, but will it make it all the way to the president's desk? And how does it differ from the previous "Ryancare" bill? And things look bleak for French nationalist candidate Marine Le Pen, as opponent Macron takes a 24-point lead. We'll go over the latest in the FBI-Comey saga, and examine Obama's comments claiming he feels sad about Trump's presidency. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
Bob Chapman
