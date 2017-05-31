The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 5/31/17: Omar Navarro
Date: Wednesday May 31, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, May 31 - Trump Pulls Out of Globalist Climate Deal: President Trump plans to withdraw from the Paris Climate Deal as a new generation of Republicans moves to purge establishment Dems from office. GOP House candidate Omar Navarro reveals his gameplan to oust Maxine Waters and Roger Stone shares insider baseball from Washington DC. We'll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
