The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 5/3/17: Ron Paul, Dr Group
Date: Wednesday May 03, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Tune in Wednesday, May 3 for a historic 30-hour broadcast in defense of free speech starting at 11am! We are under an unprecedented attack by the globalists who are using lawsuits and other means to shut down the spread of truth and information which threatens their power and control. But their attacks only make us more determined! Guests include Dr. Ron Paul, Ben Garrison, Roger Stone, and more! Visit infowars.com/show for a complete schedule!
