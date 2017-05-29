The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Monday 5/29/17: Memorial Day BEST OF SHOW
Date: Monday May 29, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Monday, May 29 - Memorial Day broadcast: Radical Islam needs to be tamed. On this special Memorial Day broadcast, we'll recap our powerful coverage following the Manchester bombing, with commentary from Paul Joseph Watson in London, Tommy Robinson, Dr. Jerome Corsi and Dr. Mercola. Also we'll look at Trump's historic trip to the Middle East and the media's conniption fits over Infowars' White House press pass.
