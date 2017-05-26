The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Friday 5/26/17: Gad Saad & Craig Sawyer "SAWMAN"
Date: Friday May 26, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday, May 26 - Montana Republican 'Body Slams' Reporter - Then Election: In a stunning defeat for Democrats, Republican Greg Gianforte wins the special election for the U.S. House seat in Montana after supposedly "body-slamming" a Guardian reporter. And a German woman becomes a viral sensation after posting a video about her injuries from a migrant beating. On today's show, author and behavioral researcher Gad Saad discusses Bill C-16 in Canada, which outlaws not respecting someone's "gender pronoun," and the West's capitulation to Islamism. We'll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
