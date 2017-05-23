The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Tuesday 5/23/17: Jerome Corsi, Dr. Mercola
Date: Tuesday May 23, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, May 23 - We'll also continue looking at Trump's historic trip to the Middle East and the media's conniption fits over Infowars' White House press pass. On today's show, renowned nutritionist Dr. Mercola discusses cancer-beating tips revealed in his #1 best-selling book, "Fat for Fuel: A Revolutionary Diet to Combat Cancer, Boost Brain Power, and Increase Your Energy." We'll also take your calls during this worldwide transmission.
