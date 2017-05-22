The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Monday 5/22/17: Daniel Estulin: Bilderberg 2017
Date: Monday May 22, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Monday, May 22 - Trump Tells Saudis ISIS is Over: President Trump went directly to Saudi Arabia and said it's time to eradicate ISIS, which the country has been bankrolling for years. Also, the annual Bilderberg meeting is coming up, and insider Daniel Estulin reveals what to expect. Also, DC insiders Roger Stone and Jerome Corsi report on the current attacks against Trump by the globalists. Tune in!
