The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Sunday 5/21/17: Today's News, Analysis & Calls
Date: Sunday May 21, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, May 21 - Trump in Saudi Arabia: President Trump stops in Saudi Arabia to give a speech on cooperation in the fight against terrorism during his diplomacy tour across the region. We discuss the militant anti-Trump Antifa riots planned for July, the latest on North Korea following Sunday's new medium-range missile test and Steven Colbert's new propaganda piece against Alex Jones. We'll also take your calls on today's worldwide transmission. Tune in!
