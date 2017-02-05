The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Tuesday 5/2/17: Owen Shroyer & Calls
Date: Tuesday May 02, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, May 2: $1.1T Spending bill passed - A controversial $1 trillion spending package is approved by Congress, with meager wins for Republicans: no cuts to Planned Parenthood, Sanctuary cities or funding for the border wall. Meanwhile, North Korea warns of the "final doom of the US" as Trump sends bombers over the Korean peninsula. Millie Weaver joins the show to discuss Monday's May Day events and protests around the Texas capital, as well as a mass stabbing at the University of Texas at Austin. Journalist Mike Cernovich also breaks down the progress in Trump's first 100 days and what still needs to be accomplished. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
Bob Chapman
