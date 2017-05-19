The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Friday 5/19/17: David Horowitz
Date: Friday May 19, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday, May 19 - Trump On Diplomacy Tour: President Trump is protecting American interests as he takes a 15,600 mile diplomacy tour across the Middle East. Best- selling author David Horowitz joins the broadcast to share his take on the increasingly hostile tension between the left and right in the U.S. and Dr. Steve Pieczenik discusses the deep state coup against Trump. We'll take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
