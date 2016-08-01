The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Thursday 5/18/17: Jerome Corsi, Doug Hagmann
Date: Thursday May 18, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, May 18 - Roger Ailes Dead!: Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes has passed away at the age of 77. Dr. Jerome Corsi joins today's broadcast to discuss the deep state coup against Trump and hacking expert John Draper explains the recent global ransomware attack. Also, D.C. insider Doug Hagmann gives his take on Trump's decision to appoint Robert Mueller to oversee the investigation into Russia's influence in the 2016 U.S. election. We'll take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
