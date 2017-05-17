The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 5/17/17: Joel Skousen
Date: Wednesday May 17, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, May 17 - Desperate Push Against Trump: The DC elites are trying to overthrow President Trump amid new evidence revealing that the late DNC insider Seth Rich leaked DNC emails to Wikileaks. The anti-Trump forces are rapidly losing the narratives so they are pushing ahead. Geopolitical insider Joel Skousen reveals how this influences current world events. Tune in!
