The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Tuesday 5/16/17: Roger Stone, Dr. Ed Group
Date: Tuesday May 16, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, May 16 - Seth Rich DNC Leaker?: Multiple sources claim former DNC staffer Seth Rich was the source of thousands of emails given to Wikileaks. Also, sources tell Infowars McMaster may be responsible for the latest leak out of Washington. Dr. Edward Group of the Global Healing Center will reveal the hidden, everyday chemicals you may be exposed to. Roger Stone will also join today's broadcast to discuss the latest leaks coming out of The White House. We'll take your calls during this global transmission.
