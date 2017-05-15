The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Monday 5/15/17: Roger Stone in Studio
Date: Monday May 15, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Monday, May 15 - Battle for the Republic : Trump faces a rash of new leaks after eliminating FBI head James Comey, and a major hack attack compromises numerous systems worldwide. Also, Ann Coulter worries Trump supporters may have been duped. On today's show, Trump insider Roger Stone breaks down rumors of an impending shake-up in Trump's cabinet. And journalist Mike Cernovich details why patriots will be happy with what Trump is about to do. We'll also take your calls during this global broadcast.
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Roger Stone
