The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Friday 5/12/17: Dr. Steve Pieczenik
Date: Friday May 12, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday, May 12 - Trump Warns Comey About Leaking To Press - President Trump tweeted at former FBI Director Comey, warning there might be a recording of their conversation about whether or not Trump was under investigation. Dr. Steve Pieczenik will join today's broadcast to give an insider's take on Trump's firing of Comey. Co-founder of the first Christian video game site on the internet, Tony Martin, will share how his company is revolutionizing the world of gaming. We will also take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
