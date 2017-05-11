The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Thursday 5/11/17: Michael Snyder
Date: Thursday May 11, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, May 11 - Savage Warns Trump: We discuss the sound advice radio host Michael Savage gave President Trump on how to deal with the fake narratives the establishment left is using against him. Journalist Michael Snyder also reveals how the trendy zombies are behaving like sheep to this fake narrative. And speaking of sheeple, New Orleans activist Michael DiBari confronted a woman on the street who wanted to kill Alex Jones, and he explains what happened. Tune in!
