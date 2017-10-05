The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 5/10/17: Roger Stone: Firing of FBI Comey
Date: Wednesday May 10, 2017 Today on The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, May 10: Unclogging the Swamp Drain Intensifies, FBI Head Chopped - The political world is shaken to its core following the Trump administration's swift termination of Federal Bureau of Investigations head James Comey, who the president said had compromised the agency's integrity. We'll break down the reactions from both sides of the political spectrum and examine what happens next. On today's show, ClimateDepot.com researcher Marc Morano discusses Al Gore's global carbon tax scheme, Obama's climate speeches and more. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
