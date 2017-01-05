The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Monday 5/1/17: Steve Pieczenik, Roger Stone
Date: Monday May 01, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Monday, May 1: May Day 2017 - May Day protests are taking place across the world and one march in Paris already turned violent. China is preparing for a massive wave of North Korean refugees that would be sent their way if the U.S. were to strike Pyongyang. Also, the Trump administration is confident the GOP is ready to pass a health care bill to replace Obamacare. We'll take your calls on today's worldwide broadcast. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Roger Stone, Steve Pieczenik
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment