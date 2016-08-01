Stewart Swerdlow "Rothschild Man Emmanuel Macron was Groomed By His Wife Who Is Now His Handler."
Both right and left are collapsing and reorganizing themselves as we speak and the french have seen for years those main parties succeed each other bringing the same policies. And the Front National 's values and program correspond with core socialist and also republican values and the best they have offered ever. The FN is going to get I think more than half the 1rst round votes given to Fillon and Melenchon who best represented the 2 main parties and the votes given to Dupont Aignan whose ideas and program coincide almost totally with FN and that will be enough. Please pray for France
