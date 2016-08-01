STAGED 33° CHAOS | Manchester Arena (Ariana Grande Concert), May 22, 2017 +Trump's 911 tour

ISIS is like the default choice when something happens blame it on ISIS
This is a long video, because I want to make sure enough people know the information well enough to teach it to others, and to begin to get a foothold of understanding. Watch this video with the one I put out earlier today, before this news, about this special time in the calendar year
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment