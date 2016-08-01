Soros Loves Kush! Jared Has $1 Billion Debt to George and His Pals

Jared Kushner didn't disclose his business ties with George Soros, Peter Thiel, and Goldman Sachs, or that he owes $1 billion in loans, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The top White House adviser
and son-in-law of Trump failed to identify his part ownership of Cadre, a
real-estate startup he founded, which links him to the Goldman Sachs
Group and the mega-investors George Soros and Peter Thiel, sources told
The Journal.
Kushner also failed to identify debt of more than $1
billion from 20 lenders and personal guarantees to pay more than $300
million of that, according to The Journal.
