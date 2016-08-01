Something Strange is Happening in Texas

Human trafficking is the second largest criminal activity in the world! Yes that includes America....more human slaves today than anytime on the planet....Trump will never release the Kennedy papers unless he is told to do so...Trump is a puppet like all American presidents...(except our beloved Kennedy)
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment