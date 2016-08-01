Rob Kirby -- Rising Crypto Currencies Means Crash Near
Former White House Budget Director David Stockman thinks a big financial crash will happen this fall. What does macroeconomic analyst Rob Kirby think? Kirby says, “Pay attention to the rapid ascent in the crypto currencies . . . they are likely nodding their head in agreement with Mr. Stockman’s prognostication that a crisis occurs sooner rather than later. If we see these crypto currencies continue to vector up, it would imply to me a market crash is very near at hand. For what is coming for the U.S. dollar, having it timed to the day, week or month, isn’t the big issue. The really big issue is what comes after. I do believe there will come a point with the physical precious metals, there is going to come a point, whether you have it or you don’t, and if you don’t, you won’t get any because it won’t be available. I have long said that there will come a day that you will not be able to buy precious metals with U.S. dollars. That day is approaching.”
Bob Chapman
