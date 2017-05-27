President Trump @ G7 Summit with Merkel, Trudeau, Macron, Gentiloni, Theresa May, Shinzo Abe 5/26/17
WATCH LIVE: G7 Summit 2017 Taormina, Sicily, Italy. Taormina Summit. President Trump speech at G7 Summit 2017. - President Trump Speach At G7 Summit in Taormina, Italy - President Trump in Italy for G-7 summit
The President and First Lady will spend the day in Taormina, Italy. The president meeting with G7 leaders and the First Couple taking in a performance by the La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra.
President Donald Trump will meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan then attend a welcome ceremony and reception for G7 leaders.
After a luncheon with members of the G7, the President and First Lady will attend an orchestra concert at the Ancient Greek Theatre of Taormina.
G7 summit in Taormina, Italy, 26-27/05/2017 President Trump. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. President Emmanuel Macron. Chancellor Angela Merkel. Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. Prime Minister Shinzō Abe. Prime Minister Theresa May. Prime Minister Theresa May. Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. Council President Donald Tusk. Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn. President Uhuru Kenyatta. President Muhammadu Buhari. President Beji Caid Essebsi. 42nd G7 summit. Taormina, Italy. ITALIAN G7 PRESIDENCY 2017. President Trump speech at G7 summit in Taormina Italy.
LIVE: G7 Summit 2017 Taormina, Sicily, Italy. Taormina Summit. President Trump speech at G7 Summit Remarks President Trump, NATO Sec. Jens Stoltenberg and Angela Merkel. Nato Summit
NATO headquarters participating in ceremonies and discussing issues.
G7 Summit Live
G7 Summit 2017
Donald Trump G7 Summit Live
President Trump G7 Summit
