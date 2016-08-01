POWERFUL: President Donald Trump Press Conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel
LIVE: President Donald Trump Israel, Joint Press Conference Netanyahu, President Rivlin, Jerusalem 5/22/17 Tel Aviv
President Donald Trump’s Schedule for Monday, May 22, 2017
Donald Trump and Melania Trump Saudi Arabia Air Force One
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will depart Riyadh, Saudi Arabia en route to Tel Aviv, Israel. The President will then participate in a bilateral meeting with President Reuven Rivlin of Israel. In the afternoon, the President will deliver remarks with President Rivlin.
The President and the First Lady will then visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the Western Wall. In the evening, the President will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. The President will then give remarks with Prime Minister Netanyahu. the President Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and deliver remarks in a joint press event with him. Later in the evening, the President and the First Lady will have dinner with Prime Minister and Mrs. Netanyahu.
