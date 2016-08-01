Peter Schiff : Will Republicans Dump Trump for Pence?

Trump was just a populist mule to carry neocon bags into the white house. Now that Mike Pence and our Goldman Sachs cabinet are fully moved in, they will dismiss their populist bell hop. it'll be all clear why all those Goldman Sachs people and the Washington Generals are on scene soon enough.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment