Peter Schiff Lecture : What About Money Causes Economic Crises
The lecture was delivered by Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and author of Crash Proof: How to Profit From the Coming Economic Collapse and How an Economy Grows and Why It Crashes. Mr. Schiff explains the fact that the interest rate is a price and that manipulation of that price results in real changes to the capital structure and structure of production within the economy, causing imbalances, booms, and eventually busts in the economy. His lecture also explores how government intervention through labor and employment policies results in diminished employment and an overall reduction in the standard of living.
Rep. Ron Paul sponsored this Congressional lecture on "What About Money Causes Economic Crises?", the concluding lecture in a three part series on the basic principles of money for Congressional staff.
