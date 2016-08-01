Paul Craig Roberts "N. Korea & Iran Are Orchestrated Crises, Created By Neocons Who Control Trump."
Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and editor / columnist for the Wall Street Journal / Business Week returns with perhaps the most dire news to date. He questions the validity of the official 4.7% employment figure preferring instead the Shadowstats.com 23% unemployment number that mirrors the calculation used during his tenure at the US Treasury Dept. The discrepancy arises from the fact that job seekers are considered unemployed after only a few weeks of inactivity. In addition, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) inflates the monthly figure by 100,000-200,000 jobs by way of hedonic measures, which encompasses most of the reported new positions. Moreover, the true inflation rate is twice the current level via the U6 - the slight of hand allows unscrupulous officials to maintain unfairly low social security payments. Billions of dollars of paper shorts dumped on the gold futures market via the Plunge Protection Team (PPT) aids and abets the manipulation scheme. Ultimately, our guest anticipates a global nuclear cataclysm as internal forces foment conflict between the US and its major trading partners.
