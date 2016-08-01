Part 2 - The Collapse Is Confirmed! Prepare For Imminent Economic Collapse 2017 Stock Market CRASH!

Will the US Economic Collapse Happen in 2017? The economic forecast for 2017 is more than bleak, and there is more than enough economic data out there to show there could be an economic collapse and stock market crash in 2017.
Mike Maloney, who has for years been predicting an economic collapse and
stock market crash worse than 2008, says that the disaster is here.
The
Economic Doomsday is here. The second financial bubble is going to soon
burst, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. The Federal Reserve
has set up the American economy for financial collapse for printing
trillions of dollars back in 2008 and 2009. The next crash is coming,
and the decision by central banks to paper over their economy's troubles
with a massive injection of debt likely means that the next economic
collapse and stock market crash is already overdue.
“The Federal
Reserve’s policies of printing trillions of dollars back in ’08-09 have
locked into place a serious financial crisis at some point in our
future,” Going so far as to intimate the financial collapse and market
crash will occur at least some time in the next two years, “It’s
unavoidable, and even Donald Trump can’t stop it.”
