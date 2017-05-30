Next World War Starts in Asia -- Charles Nenner
On the “War Cycle,” Renowned economist Charles Nenner, who is also an expert in both market and war cycles, says, “Wars come in cycles. It seems people have to have a certain amount of time so they forget how bad it was so they can start a new one. We talked about this a few years ago and said it’s not going to be the Middle East. It’s going to be China and the islands. In the aerospace industries in China, Japan, Vietnam and Korea, something is cooking over there. I still think the whole thing is coming from there. It’s just an accident that has to happen.”
Nenner adds, “I don’t think there is really no clean way to get North Korea under control. I don’t think there is any clean way to keep the United States safe.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Charles Nenner
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment