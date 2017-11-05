Next Phase Of The Plan Will Be Chaotic On Purpose
Corporate media is still reeling from the firing of the FBI director. They are so busy trying to figure out what's going on they are not reporting on anything else. The acting FBI director is currently under investigation himself. Trump launches voter fraud panel. Trump meets with Lavrov and Kislyak and then brings in Kissinger. Trump is going to meet with Erdogan. Trump invites South Korean president to the White House. CIA sets up base outside North Korea. Merkel says they are staying out of Afghanistan. Moderate rebels capture the Tabqa dam in Syria. Intelligence agencies buildup forces in a base in Jordan near the border of Syria.
Posted by Bob Chapman
