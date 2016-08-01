Max Keiser : Welcome to White House aka Profit Source
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the big
profits being made by companies whose corporate executives visit the
White House. In the second half, Max interviews Chris Whalen, author of
‘Ford Men,’ to discuss Fannie & Freddie running out of money and the
S&P Departments Store Index plunging.
