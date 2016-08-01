Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Max Keiser : Welcome to White House aka Profit Source


In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the big profits being made by companies whose corporate executives visit the White House. In the second half, Max interviews Chris Whalen, author of ‘Ford Men,’ to discuss Fannie & Freddie running out of money and the S&P Departments Store Index plunging.














