Mass U.S. Store Closures HAVE BEGUN! Guess Which Store is the ONLY One Opening
In This Episode:
What happens when the economy continues to stay weak for an extended period of time? Companies lay off workers, then begin to accept social assistance programs for as long as possible. The weakness of this market economy was exposed in 2008, when the world begun to tumble. When the cracks appeared. When the shareholders wet the bed.
Posted by Bob Chapman
