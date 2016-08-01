#MacronLeaks : IT HAPPENED AGAIN!
Approximately nine gigabytes of data from French Presidential Candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign and various associates was posted online by an anonymous user. While Macron disputes the legitimacy of some of the materials, this follows the trend we've seen with emails released by Wikileaks from the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta, combined with the incredible detective work by 4chan's /pol/ related to masked Antifa criminals. The investigative journalism responsibilities of the pro-globalist mainstream media are being done by many independent sources and the impact is far reaching.
Posted by Bob Chapman
