Leakers Identified, Continuation Of Operation 'Clean House'
Trump administration has identified 3 leakers and is now creating a war room to handle the deep state. Trump is very interested in having bilateral trades with many different countries completely different than what the globalists want. Google seems to censor Tusli Gabbard's break up the big bank video. Duterte ready to fight the IS with troops and other militants. NK fires another missile and Japan says it landed in its economic zone pathway. Haftar accuses Qatar of supporting terrorists in Libya. US killing more civilians with air raids than what the US accuses of Assad of doing. US led coalition dropped leaflets in Syria telling the Syrian army not to enter al-Tanf. Marcron says Syria using chemical weapons is a red line for him.
Posted by Bob Chapman
