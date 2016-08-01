Kim Jong Un Said Something Which Will Leave Many Scatching Their Heads
Kuschner did not disclose he has ties to Soros and Goldman Sachs. Trump says Bannon is still with him. Senate could not get traction with Russian sanctions so they are moving to Iranian sanctions. Maduro hands out hire wages and homes to stop the protests. US flies B1 bombers over NK. China halts the implementation of the THAAD missile system. Kim Jong Un says he will fight against the NWO with Putin. Russia is reinforcing the borders with Syria and Turkey. Turkey and Syria are building a wall on the border. Putin and Trump speak and talk about safe zones, calming the situation down. Trump says he will draw a red line with NK or Syria. Warning across Europe about upcoming terrorist attack.
