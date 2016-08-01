Kim Dotcom EVIDENCE BOMBSHELL
*BREAKING NEWS* Kim Dotcom EVIDENCE BOMBSHELL: #SETHRICH WAS A HERO
Kim Dotcom has released his official statement about Seth Rich being the DNC Wikileaks information provider. The entire statement can be read HERE. Kim Dotcom says, "I KNOW THAT SETH RICH WAS INVOLVED IN THE DNC LEAK," and he had announced his willingness to travel to the United States to share his full statement and all evidence he possesses that supports his claims. "If my evidence is required to be given in the United States I would be prepared to do so if appropriate arrangements are made. I would need a guarantee from Special Counsel Mueller, on behalf of the United States, of safe passage from New Zealand to the United States and back."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment