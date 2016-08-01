John Zielinski exposes Satanism Pedophilia and Child Slavery in America
John Zielinski, former investigative reporter, is the author of 22 books and controversial conspiracy theorist who is the subject of a new documentary called "Zielinski" about Children taken to Washington DC to be prostituted to members of Congress. The most famous case: On Sept. 5, 1982, a 12-year-old West Des Moines, Iowa, paperboy named Johnny Gosch disappeared. Although his case made national headlines what his mother learned about Johnny's kidnapping has been kept under wraps by the mainstream media in America. His mother, Noreen Gosch, discovered not only that Johnny was still alive-long after his disappearance-but that he was in the hands of a Nebraska-based nationwide pedophile and child prostitution ring that has been collaborating with high-level "mind control" operations of the CIA.
By the Eighties, John Zielinski was a well-known author and photographer. His work had appeared in Life Magazine, The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune and countless other publications. But in a devastating 1984 contract dispute, he lost $50,000 and his professional credibility. “This was the opening shot - turning me back into an investigative reporter.” Today Zielinski is the most blacklisted author in the history of Iowa. For 25 years he has dedicated his life to exposing human traffickers, pedophiles, drug dealers and Satanists. But as he says, “They don’t kill you unless you become effective.” The film traces the rise and fall of a true American original who has sacrificed everything in his quest for justice. Filmmakers Chase Thompson and Ryan Walker tell the story without voice over, using 47 years of source material, new interviews and music by Mark Speckman.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
Labels: John Zielinski
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment