Jim Rickards -- 30 May 2017 -- FED rate hikes to create recession by end of 2017
The Gold Chronicles: May 2017 Interview with Jim Rickards and Alex Stanczyk
-- Forecast for June 13th, 14th FOMC Meetings
-- Cryptocurrencies – bubble or bull market?
Update on IMF SDR’s
-- Fed’s plan to normalize the balance sheet
-- Expecting confluence of rate hikes and tightening monetary conditions to create recession and force easing by end of 2017
-- Trump, Russia, and media bias
-- Physical gold market flows Q1 2017
-- Dangers of the mirage of portfolio diversification and conditional correlation (Scholes)
-- Why today's portfolios are at risk in the same way as LTCM
-- Gold price behavior during liquidity crisis
-- Liquidity in the gold market
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment