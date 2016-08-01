Jewish Facial Recognition - Shocking Facts
The TRUE Jews are the chosen people!!! BUT they were lost and scattered to the four corners of the earth for their disbelief in the One True God!!! I'll tell you who their NOT and that's these FAKE IMPOSTORS in satans modern day counterfeit nation of Israel!!! These IMPOSTORS are lucifer worshipping, talmud following, Jesus hating, evil greedy pedophiles that will burn in the lake of fire along with their fake messiah and false prophet!!!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment