Illegal Immigrant Fights Globalism, Supports Nationalism
Question: “My family illegally emigrated from Mexico to the United States when I was 6 years old. At the age of 21 I decided to come back to my home country, ignorant as I was of its culture, after concluding I would rather be free in my third world country than live a life of shame and illegality in someone else’s. It has taken me nearly ten years to accept and start to understand the shock and far reaching consequences this transition had on my life and spirit."
"Far from integrating into this new culture, I recoiled from it and tried to maintain my American mindset and ideals... The issue I’m struggling with now is my newfound sympathy towards nationalist ideas, and the tricky position it puts me in. I identify as neither American nor Mexican, but the hard fact of my citizenship leads me to conclude that I should fight in the interests of my homeland against the corruption of its leaders and the larger globalist agenda.”
Posted by Bob Chapman
