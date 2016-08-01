If you don't drain the swamp, the swamp drains you
If you don't drain the swamp, the swamp drains you. Charles Ortel joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss special prosecutor Robert Mueller, James Comey, Lois Leaner, the Clinton Foundation and other assorted swamp monsters. Charles Ortel is an investor and writer who graduated from Horace Mann School, Yale College and Harvard Business School. Mr. Ortel has been one of the leading voices in exposing the corruptions of the Clinton Foundation. For more from Charles Ortel, please go to: http://charlesortel.com
Posted by Bob Chapman
