How To Protect And Profit From Upcoming Bitcoin BIP 148 Fork with Trace Mayer of Bitcoin Knowledge
Jeff interviews crypto-expert, Trace Mayer, in a TDV subscriber first release interview, topics include: BTC segwit adoption, user activated BIP148 softfork to force segwit, BIP 148 coming ready or not, bitcoin scalability, the risks of forking the blockchain, community power, the true value of miners, securing your bitcoin through the upcoming fork, big BTC losses through poor security technique, don't mix politics with investment, high transaction fees could be about to change, an examination of certain 'altcoins', and a hot tip on an altcoin with huge upside potential yet to take off.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment